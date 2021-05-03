According to Anthony Blinken | China Acts “More Repressive” and “More Aggressive”

(Washington) In an interview broadcast on Sunday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that China is challenging the world order by behaving “more oppressively” and “more aggressively.”

France Media

What we’ve seen in recent years is that China is behaving more oppressive at home and more aggressive abroad. It’s true, Anthony Blinken said in an interview on the show. 60 minutes From the American CBS channel.

The head of the US diplomatic government added that China is “the only country in the world that has the military, economic and diplomatic capacity to undermine or challenge the rules-based order that we are so cherished and determined to defend.”

“But I want to be very clear … our goal is not to contain, curb, or limit China; maintaining this rules-based order is what China challenges.”

These statements came after US President Joe Biden stressed, on Wednesday, during his first speech before Congress, not to “seek conflict with China,” but “to prepare to defend US interests in all fields.”

Tensions between the two powers have recurred in recent years. The Chinese and American armed forces are competing for influence in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in the South China Sea and around Taiwan. Last March, Anthony Blinken insisted on the “genocide committed against the Muslim-majority Uyghurs” in Xinjiang, China.