According to Quebec, there will be a “significant” increase in the minimum wage

Because of the rising average wage, the minimum wage is on the verge of a “significant increase”, but setting it at $20 an hour would create a “major economic shock”, believes the Minister of Labor, Jean Boulet.

On Wednesday he responded to the last words of Cogeco Chairman Louis Oudet, who wants to dramatically increase the minimum wage, to $20 an hour, in order to reduce social inequalities.

Minimum wage is set at $13.50 an hour at 1He is Last May, an increase of 3.1%. The government’s goal is to respect the 50% ratio between the minimum wage and the average hourly wage in Quebec.

About 287,000 people benefited from this increase at that time.

“Obviously, given the lack of employment, this will lead to increased pressure on wages [moyen] Thus, there will certainly be a significant increase in the minimum wage taking into account this environment”, indicated the Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity, Jean Boulet, Wednesday.

Suddenly raising it beyond the 50% average salary target, he adds, “is likely to lead to layoffs and layoffs and the impact on school dropout could still be significant.”

But the minister denies the existence of resistance.

“But going from $13.50 an hour to $20 an hour would have economic implications that we can’t manage right now,” he said.

When asked if it is possible to live decently by earning $14 an hour, for example, Jean Boulet declined to comment.

“It depends on each person and depends on the circumstances, but do not forget that we must also take into account the disposable income and that the social safety net in Quebec is particularly well developed,” he said.

