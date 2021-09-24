Disfigured by aesthetic treatment, Linda Evangelista demands $50 million in damages

New York, United States | Model Linda Evangelista is demanding $50 million from the company behind the cosmetic treatment she says she owns ‘distorted’ and ‘unemployed’, in a suit filed in federal court in New York.

This week, she said she was “irreparably disfigured” by the wrong cosmetic treatment five years ago, in a message to her more than 980,000 Instagram subscribers.

Supposedly the Zeltiq “CoolSculpting” treatment had the opposite effect of doubling his fat cells, thus modifying his face.

It uses cryolipolysis technology, which usually allows you to redraw the silhouette by exposing localized fat deposits to the cold.

Linda Evangelista, 56, is seeking compensation for her “emotional stress” and “economic losses” she incurred, according to her complaint filed on Tuesday in New York that the media learned later in the week.

The document said the treatment left her “unemployed and unable to earn an income as a model”, while the Canadian was one of the highest-paid models in the world alongside stars such as Naomi Campbell and Claudia Schiffer.

She says she has received “no modeling income since 2016”, except for campaign payments prior to that date, and had to waive commitments asking her to appear in public.

Linda Evangelista also asserts that her “reputation” has been affected by “media coverage” of the change in her appearance.

The former model, who is now retired from public life, said that he lived “isolated” and went through a “cycle of severe depression, deep sadness” and “self-hate”.

The model’s lawyers accuse Zeltech of not “warning enough” or “deliberately concealing the occurrence and occurrence of serious adverse effects” such as paradoxical hyperplasia (PAH), which affected Linda Evangelista.

The complaint said the liposuction she underwent to “correct” this side effect “added to her physical injuries.

