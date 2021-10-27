New album by pop singer Angele

On the roller coaster, Belgian singer Angèle has revealed the name and arrangement of the songs for her upcoming album, which will be released on December 10.

Pierre Marc Durevage

Journalism

After the unveiling of the first summary Brussels, I love you On October 21, the young star posted on social networks a video of her rolling down the slopes of a whirlpool while trying to write the playlist for her new album. ninety five – Another reference to his native Belgium which also indicates his year of birth.

The album will follow the twelve tracks BruleHis debut album was released in October 2018, which was certified double diamond strictly on October 11th. Fans of the pop singer will be able to discover a new duet with rapper Damso, three years later. Silence.

In addition to her work as a singer and songwriter, Angèle Van Laeken has given her voice to some of the characters from the films. Toy Story 4 And Space Jam: A New EraWhile you will take the role of Valbala in the feature film Asterix and Obelix: Middle KingdomProduced by Guillaume Canet, it is scheduled to be released in 2022.

Song List ninety five