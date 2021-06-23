People are already making crazy games on Game Builder Garage

It’s been just over 10 days since the programming game Garage builder game by Nintendo went out, the players have a blast.

Well, well, not all of them. There are those, like me, who quickly realize that they have done a good job of not becoming game developers. Honestly, when I look at the screen behind a simple game, my stomach hurts:

Who can understand this???

But some gamers smarter than me have managed, in less than two weeks, to create absolutely amazing games or at least technical demos.

I’m showing you a few, and I’m sharing codes to try, because the online part of Game Builder Garage is ridiculous and you have to enter a code manually to find a game.

cat fight

Code: G 007 F9B C94

Created by: Bakelite

Cartoon inspired Simon’s cat By Simon Tofield, this two players fighting game is amazing. Well, that’s not exactly Guilty Equipment or Street Fighter V, but the game managed to integrate a functional life bar, orcs Varied for both fighters, and even small opening credits.

Menon!

Mario Kart

Code: G 002 HVR 0JL

Designed by: ZeldaBoi

Visually, the work that ZeldaBoi has done is simply dazzling. Really looks like the “HD” version of Super Mario Kart A native.

It’s still a task that could be improved (no opponents on the track at the moment), but it’s still breathtaking for a project that was done so quickly.

jazz ball

Code: G 001 WB1 HDC

Designed by: MrJackpots

In this simple yet effective mini game, you play as a musical note, and you have to collect 10 green balls while avoiding the red ones.

But you play the piano keyboard, accompanied by a drum and a cymbal. So each falling ball plays a note that creates a jazz piece.

Nothing you want to record, but fun nonetheless!

harvest life

Code: G 006 RRT DTW

Designed by: Ronnie

A little simulationHarvest Moon, which is played in a few minutes. Grow vegetables, sell radishes, buy chickens and find a soul mate… all in the time it takes to eat an apple!

desert bus

Code: G 001 3WJ YX1

Designed by: ShiftKebab

the game desert bus, which is part of the collection of games that Penn and Teller created for the Sega CD, has become a cult, thanks in large part to the Angry Video Game Nerd.

ShiftKebab has recreated this legendary game in Game Builder Garage, which asks us to drive a bus in a straight line for hours, with no music or nothing to keep us entertained.

And yes, the bus goes to the right as in the original, so it’s impossible to put duct tape on the trigger and do anything else in your day; You will get out of the way and have to start over.

GPG Board Game

Code: G 008 FJX HJ5

Created by: Joel

This may not be what will replace the next Mario Party, but it’s still a great use for Game Builder Garage. You have to roll the dice manually, and move the pawns using Motion Controls.

Kind of tabletop simulator With limited functionality, so!

Link goes crazy in town!

Code: G 000 BF3 2CD

Designed by: Giulytsme

It’s not exactly a game, but it’s more of a successful proof of concept. You play as a very cute illustration of Link, and you are walking around the city.

You can smash jars and boxes, anger merchants by smashing their screens, and more. And yes, if you attack the chicken, you will have to take refuge quickly, as in reality Zelda.

Pac-Man Pro Skater

Code: G 001 1Y0 M3N

Designed by: Brenton

Here we have the right to sincerely rebuild from the first level from the first level Tony Hawk Pro Skater… only you’re playing backman. You will have to collect the letters SKATE, break the nine chests and find the secret cassette.

Only drawback: You’ll never hear. Superman de Goldfinger.

Excitebike

Code: G 002 91N DF7

Designed by: ZeldaBoi

The game version is probably the most similar to its original version.

You need to adjust your speed and direction to make the jumps work and complete your turns as fast as possible.

The difference from the original: If you fall, you can’t see the little driver running back to his motorcycle.

Note: ZeldaBoi is also a version creator Mario Kart The above-mentioned. Miracle!

Turn-based Battle Ver. 0.1

Code: G 001 BNM 0DB

Designed by: Neko

As the title suggests, this is still a very early version of the concept, but what has been done so far is impressive.

We offer full turn-based combat, in the purest RPG style. For now, it’s only a minor clash, but we can’t wait to see what happens next.

Sizzling stakes (SMP)

Code: G 000 GB8 T4H

Designed by: Andrei

My favorite little game Super Mario Party Recreated in Game Builder Garage, Motion Controls included.

Be warned: this version might be a little trickier than the original!

Schmortal

Code: G 002457 18Y

Designed by: Dargaran

Schmortal It is a wonderful reinvention outletFamous puzzle game.

In this version you have two balls. You throw one of the balls where you want to get to, and then the other ball acts as a gate to get you there.

Complete level with some good puzzles, Shmortal is worth a try.

The Legend of Zelda: The Garage

Code: G 006 H0D XBF

Designed by: PtiWiggler

Without a doubt, it is the most impressive game that I have tried.

We propose here a reinterpretation of the first Zelda on the NES. You will have to descend into the cave, arm yourself with a sword, and collect rubies to buy bombs and expel secret passages, while facing creative enemies.

Tour by force!

