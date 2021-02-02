Actor Dustin Diamond dies

(New York) American actor Dustin Diamond, best known for his role as a screamer in the series The ringing of the bell saved him (The ringing of the bell saved him), Died on Monday of cancer, and his agent confirmed to AFP.

France Media

According to Roger Ball, his agent, 44-year-old Dustin Diamond, was diagnosed just three weeks ago. The actor explained that he was “not in pain”.

The career of this California native will be launched through the series Hello Miss Bliss (1987-1989), to which a large part of the team would emigrate The ringing of the bell saved him.

Aired by NBC, The ringing of the bell saved him For four seasons, 86 episodes, they’ll be very popular outside the United States.

The series tells the daily lives of a fictional Los Angeles high school student, Bayside High School, in a subtle tone, while passing on some of the major problems of adolescence.

Dustin Diamond played Samuel “Screech” Powers, a student with strange fears and reflections, who is the perfect counterpart to popular hero Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), the series’ undisputed protagonist.

Although he contributed to the series’ success, Dustin Diamond would then be entrusted with only small roles in secondary productions.

The actor will talk about him again in 2009 for a book, Behind the bell, A behind-the-scenes story from the series, rich in lucid tales, but Dustin Diamond will later admit that it is full of lies.

Last year, Dustin Diamond was the biggest missing in the new version of the The ringing of the bell saved him, It was broadcast on the new Peacock platform, on which many of the primary series alumni appeared.

“We know Dustin is not recommended by most people,” commented his agent Roger Ball, who spoke of a “series of failures and unfortunate events”.

In 2015, he was sentenced to four months in prison for stabbing a customer at a Wisconsin bar after an argument.

The client insists that “it was not a plot on purpose,” explaining that the actor had to go through many trials, without further details. He prefers to remember the man whose “greatest passion was other people’s laughs”.