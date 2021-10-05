Adele’s new album?

Is Adele back? After five years of silence, the mysterious projections of the four corners of the world raise his fans to speculate.

Leah Carrier

Journalism

From New York to Paris, through London, billboards with the number “30” written, over the weekend, appeared on the facades of monuments, including the Louvre and the Colosseum. Predictions in golden letters say nothing more, but netizens did not take long to make contact with the famous British singer.

First, because Adele has always named her albums according to her age at the time of writing too 19 In 2008, 21 In 2011 and finally 25 In 2015. She is 33 years old, translator someone like You So this album could have started three years ago.

But what made the rumors true is this website, adele.com, mysteriously appeared on the singer’s social networks on Monday. The site, which uses the same colors as the billboards, invites Internet users to sign up to receive updates.

In February 2020, Adele’s agent announced that her new album, Fourth, would be released in September of the same year. No official confirmation has been made since then.