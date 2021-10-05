Pfizer Vaccine | Efficacy against severe forms lasting 6 months confirmed by study

(Paris) A study published Tuesday in the journal reports that two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine are effective against hospitalization risks associated with COVID-19 and all of its variants for at least six months. scalpelConfirming previous estimates.

The study, conducted by Pfizer and the US health network Kaiser Permanente, analyzed the medical data of 3.4 million people in Southern California between December 4, 2020 and August 8, 2021.

The vaccine’s effectiveness against infection risks appears to decrease over time, from 88% in the month after the second dose is injected to 47% after six months.

On the other hand, the vaccine remains 90% effective against hospitalization risks associated with COVID-19, including in the case of the delta variant, for at least six months, she asserts.

These findings confirm the results of previous estimates from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Israeli Ministry of Health, he points out. scalpel In a press release.

“Our study confirms that vaccines are a central tool in epidemic control and remain highly effective in preventing acute forms and hospitalizations, including against delta or other variables of concern,” Sarah Tartouf, lead author of the study, summarized in the press release. Lancet.

A specific analysis of the variants clearly shows that the vaccine is effective against all types of variants. People with COVID-19 who received two doses of the vaccine often became infected because of the loss of vaccine efficacy over time rather than because of a particular variant that escapes the vaccine’s protection. See also Third dose: "I have a little problem with that." Louis Godard, Vice President and Medical Director, Pfizer

The researchers recognize some biases in their survey: For example, they had no data on respect for mask-wearing, social interactions, or occupation of the studied population, which could have had an impact on the likelihood of contracting COVID. 19.

According to the study authors, these findings demonstrate the importance of expanding global immunization and analyzing vaccine efficacy over time to determine which populations should prioritize booster doses.