Administrative and regulatory cuts that will help a much-needed sector

Business, holidays and tourism, Covid-19Federal and state laws, economics, small business services, advocacy (politics), CPG

MONTREAL, June 8, 2021 / CNW Telbec / – The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) welcomes the introduction of Bill 100 aimed at providing administrative and regulatory relief to the tourism sector. In a context where 75% of small and medium businesses (SMEs) in Quebec are asking the government to speed up regulatory relief to boost economic recovery, this law meets the expectations of small and medium businesses.

when Today’s press conference, Minister of Tourism, Mrs. Caroline ProulxThe measures proposed in this legislation would represent annual savings estimated at $3 million, he said. With this marked desire for legislative modernization, the government is responding and taking concrete actions to support one of the sectors hardest hit by the impacts of COVID-19.

“The government is showing its leadership by introducing Bill 100 which aims to reduce red tape and reduce administrative costs for the tourism accommodation sector. Accommodation and food services SMEs are most at risk of permanent closure due to the impact of COVID-19, CFIB estimates. It is a very good thing that This law aims to better organize and return time and money to the owners of residence establishments. This initiative is really timely because they really need it to ease their business, innovate and contribute to the economy of their administrative region,” comments François Vincent, Vice President of Quebec at CFIB.

CFIB would like to be heard in the Parliamentary Committee.

Highlights:

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is the largest federation of small and medium businesses in the country, with 95,000 members across all industries and regions. It aims to increase the chances of success of small and medium businesses by defending their interests with governments, providing them with personal resources and offering them exclusive savings. visit fcei.ca To find out more.

Source: Canadian Federation of Independent Business

These press releases may also be of interest to you

Press release sent on June 8, 2021 at 4:59 pm and distributed by:

