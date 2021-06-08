Shannen Doherty wants to eradicate Botox and Hollywood Beauty dictates

Shannen Doherty regrets using facial plastic surgery to reduce the effects of time.

A plea that we must deal with as we are in spite of years past. Shannen Doherty She posted a positive women’s message on Instagram, lamenting the use of plastic surgery to lessen the physical effects of time. “I’m watching movies tonight and I notice that there are a few female characters that I can relate to. You know, women without Botox without a face-lift. The former Beverly Hills and Charmed star wrote in the caption of a photo she’s showing off without makeup, the women who are to blame for Their faces and all their experiences.

“I love the fact that I lived and that my face reflects my life.”

“I lived. I love the fact that I’ve lived and my face reflects my life. I’ve survived a lot, yes, from cancer, but so much more. I suppose myself today. Finally,” she adds, asserting that she’s “done off the image that magazines and Hollywood are trying to impose on us. I want To see more women like me. Women like us.”

Read also: Alyssa Milano, Sarah Michelle Gellar…stars support Shannen Doherty, a cancer patient

Shannen Doherty spoke publicly about her breast cancer for the first time in 2015. Two years later, she announced that she was in remission. But the health status of the 50-year-old actress deteriorated again Over the months, she announced in February 2020 that she was leading the fight against cancer once again, which had progressed to stage 4.