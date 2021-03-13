The gradual return to sport in Quebec | Feedback is in polar opposite

Sports Québec and RSEQ say they’re encouraged. In Hockey Quebec and Judo Quebec, we’re mixed. As for Quebec tennis, it’s a huge disappointment. Government announcements regarding the gradual revival of sporting activities elicit very different comments depending on the interlocutors.

Frederick Duchesno

Journalism

The resumption of training in the Orange Zone, despite strict supervision and in small groups, is good news for young people, and has praised Sports Québec – which represents around 65 sporting federations with government authorities – and the Quebec Student Sports Network (RSEQ). For the sake of their mental health, first and foremost.

And Julie Jocelyn, Quebec’s sport chief, emphasized that the relaxation of the authorities would make it possible to “break the isolation” of these young people, and said she was “comforted and encouraged” by the statements of the Minister of Education, Isabel Charest. And ds Richard Masse, strategic medical advisor at the General Directorate of Public Health, Friday noon.

In the red zone, a maximum of eight people will still be allowed to “offline” outdoor activities, including the instructor. Gyms and sports complexes will be able to reopen on March 26, including fitness centers, but training must take place individually, in pairs or in a family bubble.

In the Orange Zone, from March 26, groups of eight people will be able to engage in indoor activities, with “mandatory supervision” to ensure compliance with sanitary measures. Dozens of people will also be allowed out in the same way. Additionally, extracurricular materials will return between classes.

For the time being, competitions are still banned everywhere and regulations regarding distance (2 meters) have not changed.

He added that these ads nevertheless express a “certificate of confidence” in the sports federations.I am Jocelyn, via videoconference with the media. Hope was also welcomed for more comfort in the short term.

Gustav Roel, President and CEO of RSEQ, noted that a certain “symmetry” had been found. “It’s a first step towards something,” he commented.

Portrait of Simon Giroud, archived press Gustav Rowell

Most of the good news is in the Amber region at the moment, however, Rowell continued. He hopes that other developments will follow quickly – such as the move to the orange zone for areas still red -. “But today’s step is important,” he said.

Hockey: “March 26 is too late”

Quebec Hockey General Manager Paul Maynard, split. The hottest and coolest of these ads, summarize it this way.

“The good news is that our kids will be able to go on ice in groups in the Orange Zone. But the bad news is the weather. March 26, to start, is very late in the season. We are confused,” drops Mr. Maynard, whose organization includes 90,000 Young hockey player.

In the past week, about half of all small hockey associations have already closed or indicated that they are close to doing so, according to GM.

He adds, “I don’t know how long he will wait in the orange zone after today’s announcements until March 26th.”

Portrait of Andre Pechette, archived press Paul Maynard

Quebec hockey brought up the discipline theme at the end of the season with Sports Quebec, but it was set to proceed in the same way for each, says Paul Maynard.

In the red, for a sport like hockey, the interest in relaxing the day is clearly marginal.

“Player, coach, has been done in a few places, but it’s very tough,” notes Mr. Maynard.

According to Gustave Roel, public health was more concerned with the health protocols in place before and after sporting activities than those performed during them. So Sports Quebec and RSEQ have worked to align them, a plan they intend to distribute to the leagues soon.

In Hockey Quebec, we say that strict and effective protocols have already been tested in the arenas and we wait to see what modifications are required of them, if any.

In sports, only 44 outbreaks were confirmed last year, most of them in garage tournaments, Rowell says.

Tennis: “We don’t understand why”

“Today, we are still very disappointed,” says Andrian Martin, deputy general manager of Quebec Tennis.

Yes, in the orange zone, we can organize lessons with a maximum of eight students. But that slight gain isn’t even close to compensating for the dissatisfaction with the reds, where 75% of the indoor courts are located.

“It’s a big season for indoor clubs. On March 26, they only have a month left. After that, people will go and play outside,” remembers M.I am Martin.

Portrait of David Boilly, Press Archives Andrian Martin

On February 17th, Tennis Quebec held a public outing, lamenting the reopening of the skating rinks and swimming pools in the red, but not at the indoor tennis centers.

“We never received any response from the government,” she expresses sorrow to Andrian Martin. They understand us and know that it is a safe sport. We didn’t understand why. ”

Starting from March 26th, in the Red Zone, private lessons with one student, singles and doubles matches with four players living at the same address will be permitted indoors.

Judo: “Not everyone is equal in the face of an epidemic.”

The reasons vary, but as in Quebec hockey, the reception of advertisements was “mixed” in the Quebec judo.

Its boss, Patrick Kearney, “understands a little”, given the nature of combat sports.

However, it would like to be able to give “prospects” to its members. An approximate return date, for example.

“My youth, what do I tell them?” He asked.

The federation had 11,000 members at the start of the pandemic. The president is convinced that he will have lost a lot.

He said judo was only active for a year for five weeks, from early September to mid-October, when four training bubbles were put in place. We would have liked to have been able to appeal in this way.

“We are not all equal in facing a pandemic in life, but in sports as well. Last year, combat sports were completely forgotten. We had to cry over the killing. We’ve been shut down for a really long time. We might have to help us a little more than others.”