African arbitration again at the center of a scandal – TSA

African arbitration does not end with scandals. The last one was held at Cairo Stadium on Saturday evening.

Morocco’s Raja Casablanca was defeated by Al-Ahly Cairo on Saturday evening, in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the African Champions League.

An imaginary penalty kick launched by the Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala in favor of Cairo Club in the tenth minute, but it spoiled the match.

Hervé Pinault, a journalist at L’Equipe, described the punishment that Al-Ahly was subjected to as unbelievable. “CAF must highlight: Was it the Egyptian director who showed only one misleading angle? Was it the referee Farr who deceived the referee who made the right decision?” he asked.

“The VAR challenges Mr. Jean-Jacques Ndala and presents him with a ‘misguided plan’ of the operation so that Al-Ahly will award a penalty, while the best plan, the television plan, is left aside. It is strange and embarrassing,” insisted Charles Mboya, journalist for Canal + Sport. .

The work on the origin of the penalty kick shows that the Raja player actually touched the ball with his thigh and at no time did the skin touch his hand.

Raja’s supporters protested, “The only one who saw the hand is the referee.” With the goal scored away, the Raja players promised to give their all to Casablanca in the second leg, and the away goal rule is still in effect for the CAF Champions League.

Oddities of Africa A penalty kick awarded by the referee to Al-Ahly in front of Raja after returning to the mouse because he believed that the ball had touched the defender's hand!!!

One netizen commented, “Isn’t African refereeing again the bad thing? Hasn’t the referee corrupted above all? Always the same story Var or not Var There are a lot of incompetent referees in Africa and it is very easy to corrupt them, that is the truth.”

This episode revives the debate on African arbitration once again. On March 29 in Blida, Algeria lost to Cameroon in the play-offs of the 2022 World Cup, in a meeting marked by arbitration that sparked the Algerian scandal.

The Algerian Football Federation has submitted a complaint to the FIFA arbitration committee against Gambian referee Bakary Jasama. A verdict is expected on April 21.