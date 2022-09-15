One Last Chance for Nathan Beaulieu, Nate Thompson, Eric Staal and Tyler Pitlick

While training camps will begin soon in the NHL, many veterans are still without a contract. So some of them will try to prove that they still have their place in the Pittman circuit during the career auditions.

Many ex-Canadians find themselves in this situation right now and for some, it really is a last chance:

Many veterans get experiences in the camps. Among others, James Neal in Columbus! Tweet embed It sums it all up here:https://t.co/aH21rNnGGP – blue pocket (lapochebleue) September 14, 2022

Nathan Beaulieu – Anaheim Ducks

Now 29, Beaulieu played two seasons with the Sabers after being traded in the third round by Marc Bergevin in 2017. He then spent four seasons with the Jets before being traded to the Penguins this past March. However, the previous first-round pick never played a game with Pittsburgh.

Since the Ducks’ defensive squad is rather small, Beaulieu has a chance to make a name for himself. But at this point in his career, he was the one who was previously nicknamed Great Nate We couldn’t hope for better than a sixth or seventh defensive role in the NHL.

Nate Thompson-Los Angeles Kings

It’s kind of a homecoming for the center, having played two seasons in The Before joining CH. With Anze Kopitar, Philip Danault and Blake Lizotte, plus juniors Quinton Byfield, Gabe Vilardi and Alex Turcotte knocking on the door, the Kings midfield is well-stocked.

However, Thompson could be a good leader, as was the case in Montreal.

Eric Stahl – Florida Panthers

After participating in Habs’ magical journey in the spring of 2021, Staal did not play in the NHL last season.

Fortunately, he was able to play for Canada in the Olympics, collecting 4 points in five matches. He also played four games with Iowa Wild, a farm club of the American League in Minnesota.

He joins a poor squad in Florida, but at this point in his career, it might be time for Stahl to retire.

Tyler Betlake – St. Louis Blues

Acquired from Flames in a Tyler Toffoli deal, Rem’s cousin played just 14 games for CH last year, collecting three points in the process. In the best of all possible worlds, he could possibly find a place as the 13th striker for the Blues.

Andrew Hammond – KHL

This summer, Hammond accepted an experiment with leopards, But it seems that the guardian has changed his mind. He reportedly signed with Traktor Chelyabinsk in the KHL instead.

Hamburger will not be in #flapanther after every thing … https://t.co/vOPlro0VkK —George Richards September 14, 2022

Remember that last year, it was a file hamburger He returned to the NHL after a four-year absence with the Habs. On Deadline Trade, he was then traded to the New Jersey Devils for Nate Schnarr.

