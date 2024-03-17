After 4 years of study, science is unanimous on the benefits of remote work

During the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many companies have implemented remote work to keep their businesses running. Even if imprisonment has since ceased to be appropriate, it is fortunate that the practice has continued, but above all it has become more democratic – even if it still has its critics. After 4 years of study, science has unanimously agreed that working remotely has many benefits.

Benefits of remote work according to science

According to various studies (you can find them at the end of the article), working remotely has many benefits. For those who choose to work remotely, without imposing it, mental health and well-being improve, and only in cases where there is conflict between workers and employers can we see the opposite. Flexibility in organization is not only positive, but it has also been shown to have no significant impact on group cohesion or productivity. A statement that tends to contradict those who claim that remote workers get upset, and are not truly focused on the professional tasks assigned to them.

In fact, various studies show that we work more. The increase is due to a quieter environment, but also due to the elimination of travel times to the office/home. Thus, workers have more free time, and 43% of this additional time translates into more work.

And health?

Another assertion that studies have sought to refute is that people who work remotely are more sedentary, and therefore, working remotely would negatively affect our health. It has been proven that this is not the case, quite the opposite. People who work from home are more likely to engage in physical activities in their free timesuch as cycling or walking, and they are also more likely to make the most of that extra time by choosing walking rather than driving for activities such as supermarket shopping.

A negative point raised: snacking. With our refrigerator and other cupboards available, snacking between meals has become more common. However, it is a bad habit that is mitigated by the fact that we are at home. We are more aware of the foods available to us and have therefore evolved towards more diverse and healthier diets (Greater consumption of fruits and vegetables for example).

In conclusion, if it is necessary to highlight some negative points, the benefits compensate for them, or even systematically exceed them. It should be noted that remote work should be desired, not imposed. For some, going to their workplace is a very important factor for their personal balance.

