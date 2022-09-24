The Science of Sustainability: Another Approach to the Climate Crisis

The ASTEC-PSL Association opens its new session of conferences this Tuesday, 27 September at 7 pm, in the Verriès Reception Room. For this first intervention, she invited Professor Wolfgang Kramer, an ecologist and geographer. The Director of Research at the National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) is a regular contributor to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports.

The conference, which he will present on Tuesday, September 27, is entitled “Biodiversity and Climate: A Crisis That Can Hide Another”. It will first come back to the consequences of climate change, those we are already monitoring and those scientists predict. It will focus in particular on demonstrating the interaction between the physical consequences of global warming and the evolution of biodiversity and ecosystems.

Sustainability Science

In a second step, Professor Kramer will return to this observation: despite the warning given by the scientific community over thirty years, the work of government authorities is still very insufficient. Therefore, should we rethink the approach to finding solutions, which today is often limited to the technological field? For Wolfgang Cramer, the science of sustainability, which emerged twenty years ago, can be more effective: “It integrates both the physical and biological processes of climate change and the human and social sciences: how will society react? What are the prospects for improving the situation?” […] Sustainability science takes into account the social aspect, and inequality, in the search for solutions. It’s also a way to pay attention to sobriety.”

In this interdisciplinary approach, physicists, biologists, economists, anthropologists, lawyers… work together to build solutions, based on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations. sustainable development : an expression denouncing so often that Professor Kramer hopes to rehabilitate him.

