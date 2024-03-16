Allegri: Football is not an exact science

Juventus is slipping badly now after only one win in the last seven matches, a run that has not only allowed for consistency intermilan To pretty much escape with the Italian league, but for now Italian club Milan The team also succeeded in establishing its superiority over the Bianconeri and overtaking them ten rounds before the end.

With a match against 12th-placed Genoa, coach Massimiliano Allegri has provided an update on the team's fitness.

“We had a good week of work. We are aware of the moment we are in. We worked well, yesterday we stayed in Continassa because we know the importance of the match. “We lost Arkadiusz Milik, who had a slight problem, and we will evaluate him after the break. Mattia Perin, Mattia De Sciglio and Adrien Rabiot are back.

What was the team working on to get out of the chaos they were in?

“I spoke with the team and together we decided to stay at Continassa. We must resume the work we missed this month. We know that we have goals to achieve such as Champions League And the Italian Cup semi-finals.”

Is Filip Kostic ready to play?

“He can play tomorrow. In the last two matches he did not play because of technical choices. Then Samuel Illing Jr. performed well in training. It is also choices to motivate the players.

How will the offensive line change with Milik's injury?

“We have Kane, Chiesa, Vlahovic and Wilds. Sorry for Milik, who in addition to the goal had a good performance. The update on Milik will be released today.

With Juventus already qualified for the Club World Cup to be held in the summer of 2025, would that be a reason for him to stay and complete the final year of his contract?

“I think this is the result of the work the club has done in recent years. I have one year left on my contract, I'm very calm. We are focused, and we must, on this year's goals. “At the moment, we have qualified for the Club World Cup, which is a great adventure, because it is a new competition with great teams and it will be great. “The goals must be achieved by playing in the Champions League next year. To do that, we have to reach May 25.

Can Juventus continue like this without victories?

He added: “We have to try to win tomorrow. We only won once to get back on the path that takes us to the end. “It's normal for the result to be like this, we always want to get the three points. Looking at this moment, the point was good, especially after a good performance. We need to analyze the mistakes made during the match.

Juventus have been leaking goals lately against all sorts of opponents, what is the plan to turn around?

“It is ironic that in the last few matches, we have conceded few chances, but we have conceded many goals. We must continue to improve and work, but above all, we must pay more attention to the team and not to individual players. “Football is not an exact science. There have been games where we never conceded goals. We need to stay more organized and be more compact when we don't have the ball. When we are together, we have more time to do work and watch individual videos.

While it was mentioned that Adrien Rabiot would play, was he fit enough to watch a full match?

“He doesn't have enough for 90 minutes because he always trains separately, but having him available is a really good sign.”

Why does Kenan Yildiz seem to have been demoted?