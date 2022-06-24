After 9 years, he was diagnosed with menopause.. at the dentist!

All women in the world are affected at one time or another by menopause. However, doctors are far from sufficiently aware of this natural phenomenon, and the group of women alerted imposed menopause, made up of British MPs, doctors and celebrities, in Parliament on 13 June. During a debate moderated by supermodel Penny Lancaster, Lucinda privately testified that she had to wait nearly ten years before she was diagnosed with menopause by a dentist.

Lucinda, whose current age is unknown, was 41 when she started having it Night sweats, brain fog, intestinal problems, ear infections and other unexplained ailmentsreports independent. Suspecting the onset of menopause, she went to her physician for relief of her pain. without result. Consulting “Lucinda” “About eight times” Before she finally gives up, she tells the deputies.

She explained that the miserable woman had suffered for years from vaginal dryness, sleep disturbances, mood swings, hot flashes and gained weight, and regretted that these symptoms were “Shovel away” by his family doctor.

Periodontitis came with the diagnosis of menopause

Nine years after these manifestations appeared, Lucinda goes to the dentist for gingivitis. This is where the practitioner makes the diagnosis she’s been waiting for for nearly a decade, finally allowing her to get the right treatment. “I went to the dentist who told me that gum disease is linked to low estrogen levels”, you remember. Then the specialist explained to her that this was common among women approaching their fifties and often a harbinger of menopause.

Then, hormone replacement therapy (HRT) can finally be prescribed to the patient. The latter consists of administering natural hormones (estrogen, progesterone, and sometimes both) to replace those that the ovaries can no longer produce on their own once menopause has arrived.

Building on the strength of this testimony, the Menopause Mandate group took the opportunity to ask this question “That general practitioners and other health care workers are ‘adequately educated’ about menopause and thus prescribe appropriate treatments.” “We cannot expect GPs to know everything, but we want every GP to have the basic knowledge,” Dr Juliette Balfour, a UK menopause specialist, insisted.

Various and varied symptoms

Menopause marks the period of a woman’s life when her periods stop completely because the ovaries stop secreting hormones. It is an unpleasant stage that causes various problems such as hot flashes, insomnia, fatigue, vaginal dryness, urogenital disorders, weight gain and, above all, the risk of developing certain diseases. Menopause tends to increase the risk of developing cardiovascular disorders or osteoporosis (bone loss). It is preceded by menopause, which often occurs around the age of 47 and lasts about four years. This stage is manifested by irregular periods, tension in the breasts, irritable mood a few days before, as well as first hot flashes and night sweats. What Lucinda was experiencing when her GP ignored her pain.