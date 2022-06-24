Relax and travel between two celebrations of Saint John





It’s Saint Jean Baptiste! Francophonie is celebrated in the four corners of the province. Meanwhile, French-Ontarian cultural life offers moments of relaxation with a harp party, spaces to escape outside through music and cinema, as well as good old-fashioned traditional activities to celebrate the birth of the patron saint of French Canadians.

musical party

Classical music for everyone

The French Alliance of Toronto invites its members and the general public to a concert by Canadian guitarist Valerie Melot on Saturday, June 25th at 8pm. An artist with a rebellious spirit, she combines classical music with digital music in a way that surprises her audience every time.

Educator, producer, singer-songwriter and mother, Valerie Melott is dedicated to making classical music accessible to as many people as possible. His record attests to this with Mozart’s concert until copies by Electric Counterpoint For electric guitar by Steve Reich.

Fugitive Valerie Melott. Courtesy of Alliance Française de Toronto

The Valérie Milot concert will take place at the Spadina Theater on Saturday 25 June at 8pm. Tickets are available for $28 and can be purchased over here.

View online

Eid invites itself to your home

It’s Music Day 2022! For the occasion, the French Alliances of the Caribbean, Latin America and Canada join forces in the Sound Alliance, a collaborative virtual space created in April 2020 by and for cultural actors in these countries.

Now in its third edition, entertainment professionals are expressing their art via Zoom to bring a journey south to life from the comfort of a Canadian living room.

International Music Festival. Image credit: Alliance Française d’Ottawa

The music festival will take place on Sunday 26th June at 1pm. Spectators have free online access and can enjoy the activity by following this Link.

movie theater

Once upon a time in the East

MIFO organizes a monthly movie on the topic of travel to be listened to in the comfort of your own home. In June, we walk through Central Asia, following in the footsteps of Julian and Sebastien Perret, two cousins ​​who set out on an adventure in search of cultural exchange.

Viewers can follow their comrades on the 15,000 km they have traveled with donations from 500 French children to orphanages and schools. A film of great beauty and delicacy regarding the diversity of human life experiences.

Central Asia, on the Silk Roads. Courtesy MIFO

the film Central Asia, on the Silk Roads It will be available from June 30 at 4 p.m. through July 1. Travel enthusiasts from home can make reservations On-line.

Saint Jean Baptiste Show

Alexandria swing under the wooden box

The Cultural Center Trois Petits is not one of the points Alexandria intends to do swing His world during the most famous celebration of Francophone pride in the country. popular trio Children of Satan Performances will take place at the Glengarry Sports Palace on Friday 24th June at 8pm to mark Saint Jean Baptiste’s Day.

Get ready to dance in French with this traditional set that deals with instruments in a frenetic fashion. It’s going to be an evening like the good old days with the family for this annual celebration of Canadian Francophonie and it’s FREE!

Children of Satan. Courtesy of François Angers

The Saint-Jean des Fils du Diable will take place on Friday 24 June at 8pm at the Palais des Sports Glengarry located at 170 boul. MacDonald, Alexandria.

traditional show

Let’s sing Saint Jean Baptiste

As part of Sudbury’s St. The event will take place on Friday 24 June at 7pm at the Salle Desjardins at Place des Arts du Grand Sudbury.

In addition to celebrating the birth of Saint Jean Baptiste, CFOF is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. An opportunity not to be missed for fans of folklore. Spread the word and get ready for your votes!

Evening song to answer. Image credit: Franco-Antarian Folklore Centre

An Evening of Songs to Answer will take place on Friday 24 June at the Place des Arts du Grand Sudbury. Participants must purchase their tickets between $10 and $12 by booking with Rosine at [email protected]