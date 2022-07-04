Montpellier: Science in Virtual Reality for the Experience with the Family at the Jardin des Plantes

Governorate see my news

The “Street Science” app will make you discover coexistence in the heart of Montpellier Botanical Garden (© AH – Metropolitan)

Presented by University of MontpellierWalking ” StreetScience » Invites adults and children (from 8 years old) all summer to discover coexistence through the virtual reality exhibition in Botanical garden. It’s currently available to everyone until October 22 during business hours.

fun app

The Street Science app, born in 2018, presents urban treasure hunts in augmented reality that lets you learn in a fun way. This year, Street Science invites everyone ( from the age of eight) to an educational process on the topic of coexistence. thanks to Ten 3D models Installed in the heart of the magnificent botanical garden MontpellierThe common and lasting life of two beings of two different kinds will have no more secrets for you.

Application Free and available on download platforms. Note that if you do not have the opportunity to go to the Jardin des planes, the application offers you ” Play everywhere. Private Walks category allows you to download everything you need to install your educational treasure hunt anywhere.

> Practical: Jardin des Plantes, Boulevard Henri IV, Montpellier. All information on 04 34 43 36 20.

