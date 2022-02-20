After Covid-19, consequences for sleep and mental health

The pandemic has increased people’s mental health problems. If the context is undisputedly worrisome, it appears that the virus itself can have an effect on our brain and cause mental illness.

The SARS-CoV-2 It sure is virus Too mysterious. At the beginning EpidemicIt appeared as a respiratory virus that led to the emergence of a Pathology asymptomatic in 80% of patients and can lead to serious forms in frail patients such as obesity and the elderly, Diabetics. We now know it’s much more complicated than that. First, there long covid. In fact, patients are still symptomatic, sometimes very debilitating, several months after infection radioactive contamination. The COVID-19 Could it really be a chronic disease? Second, there are the long-term consequences, which can occur even in those who have had a mild type of infection for only a few days.

Recently, a study showed that contamination with SARS-CoV-2 is exposed to Increased risk of heart attack (+61%) andbrain attack (+52%) the following year. One of the most prestigious publications British Medical Journal (BMJ) brings new data: Effects on mental health have also been observed for at least a year.

Mental health consequences

study Group It included three groups:

Group 1: 153,848 people infected with SARS-CoV-2. In the two years prior to the study, none had been diagnosed with a mental disorder or had received psychiatric treatment;

Group 2: A control group of people who did not probably uninfected (n = 5,637,840);

Group 3: A control group has been formed before the epidemic (N = 5,859,251).

The first group had a higher risk of developing anxiety disorders (+35%) and depressive disorders (+40%). Logically, this group consumed more thanAntidepressants and anxiolytics (benzodiazepines). Even more worryingly, group 1 was also more likely to have cognitive decline and Sleep disorders (+41%).

Even in people who have a mild form

People who required hospitalization suffered the most severe mental sequelae. And if these problems come from a Post-traumatic stress quite understandable? probably no. The authors note an increased risk of mental health problems in patients hospitalized for Covid-19 compared to patients admitted to hospital flu severe or for any other reason. In addition, the consequences are also observed in people with a mild form of the disease.

The authors concluded: It is not just a respiratory virus. In fact, if the symptoms focus onrespiratory Early in the infection, it is now clear that SARS-CoV-2 is capable of causing harm to many other members.