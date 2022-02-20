Director Danic Shambox dies

Quebec film director Danic Chambox died Friday at the age of 45, his relatives said in a press release Saturday.

“It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our friend, brother, director Danic Chambox […] The statement stated that his passing creates a great void between all who knew him.

Known for his career in Quebec’s cultural milieu, Danic Champoux, among others, participated in “La Course destination monde” and signed films such as “CHSLD, Mon Amour” in 2020, “La fille du cratère” in 2019, and “Conte du Center-Sud” in 2016, “A Selfie without Me” in 2014, “My Mom and Me” in 2011, “My Father in 2000”.

The director leaves from Sorel mourning his wife and four children.

“At NFB, we are deeply touched by the sudden loss of a unique director, who continues to be driven by a deep desire to explore people and society through cinema. We had a project in development with Danic.” said Nathalie Cloutier, Executive Producer of Documentary Studio Quebec, Canadian and Acadian Francophone in the office. “We will miss her listening, her approach and her look, and caring as much as he cares about intimacy and togetherness.” Canada (NFB).