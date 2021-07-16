After diagnosis, future action plan

In a press release, the Villefranche-sur-Saone Municipal Council notes: “After the first phase of theoretical training for elected officials and agents that took place on May 26 and 27, various field diagnostics were carried out between June 22 and July 6.” It was carried out on each of the city’s equipment and residential areas, “always in partnership with the Interdepartmental Agreement for Mosquito Control (EID), the Regional Pest Control Consortium (Freydon) and the Rhone Management,” Al Afraj said.

“To sustainably reduce the tiger mosquito”

In detail, schools, cemetery, municipal art center, municipal greenhouses, recreation center and family gardens were combed in order to assess potential breeding areas. “Knowing that 80% of the breeding sites are in a private domain, it was also possible to visit the gardens of the pavilions of volunteer families,” the municipality adds.

Alexandre Portier, deputy mayor of the municipality, notes that “these visits are now, in a third stage, making it possible to determine the measures that will be implemented to reduce the tiger mosquito in our lands on a permanent basis.” The press release concludes: “They will be municipal and private services for all, because ‘no water = no mosquitoes.’ Everyone must participate, at their own level, to identify every place a mosquito can lay her eggs to prevent their development and thus their inconvenience.”