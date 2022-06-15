AHL East Final | Game day 7 for the rocket

(Springfield) Alex Pelzel appeared in the small press room with these words: “It’s a beautiful day…”

In absolute terms, this is true. Early this Wednesday morning in Springfield, Copenhagen, Massachusetts, the sun warms our husks, the birds sing in the choir and the people, in general, are in a good mood.

Rocket players are in a good mood too, even if they have to play a big 7 PM match, against the Thunderbirds. The winner will advance to the Major League Soccer Final, which begins Sunday in Chicago.

“That’s what we play hockey for,” Rocket added forward. It’s fun now. We don’t get that chance every year…”

This is also true. Since its creation in 2017, Rocket hasn’t made it this far in the playoffs. This path, for these players, is a bit of an unknown.

But it’s also a perfect opportunity for Club Laval, who arrived here on Sunday with a 2-3 deficit in the series. Monday’s victory rekindled the flame of hope.

“The youngsters are really looking forward to it,” defender Xavier Ole added. We came here with the idea to play Match 7, and that’s what we’re going to do. »

But they will have to do so without injuring striker Jesse Yellonen in the last game. The Canadian’s second-round pick in the 2018 draft will miss this final game, but he should be able to get back in the game if the Rocket makes his way to the Grand Final.

In his place, coach Jean-Francois Houle has chosen to add Peter Abandonato to his roster.

On the Thunderbirds side, information is hard to come by, mainly because this team will never win a PR trophy, but it looks like veteran Charlie Lindgren should start in his network.

“It doesn’t matter who will be in front of his net, we want to focus on our game,” Xavier Ole added. If we play a good game from start to finish, our chances are good…”