Air Canada controversy: “It’s totally unacceptable,” says Pauline Marois

Former Quebec prime minister and president of the Foundation for the French Language, Pauline Marois, in turn, is outraged by the controversy surrounding Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau.

“This is totally unacceptable!” I cried from the start at the show. outcome At LCN, Friday evening.

Surprisingly, Mrs. Maroua found a positive point in all the torment this controversy sparked. You read correctly.

That is because the former lady of state believes that this is a reason to ring the alarm clock among indifferent Quebecers regarding the first language of importance in the nation, and perhaps in all French-speaking societies.

There is a kind of indifference to this issue. It doesn’t have a lot of controversy after all, Joleen Barrett’s bill. Yes, there have been some disagreements, but it is as if we have become indifferent because they are settled somewhere. “We didn’t necessarily have to fight that much,” she said, regarding the minister’s plan to modernize the French language charter.

“In that sense, he made such a fuss, I’m glad. Perhaps this event is a bit of a shock to make us understand that if we don’t fight, that if we don’t stand up and that if there are no concrete measures to ensure that we speak French in our city, what happens with someone like Mr. Rousseau will happen.”

Two main problems in Quebec

When he was in power, the Parti Québécois itself failed in its desire to modernize Bill 101. Ms. Marois admits that she would have liked such a feat for the nation.

“Of course I feel sorry, but the difference in my case is that we introduced a bill that went a little further than that of Mr. Julien Barrett.

Diane de Courcy started with her study and ironically the CAQ voiced her opposition. Every time we made an edit, they would raise their hand to say ‘That’s not enough yet.’

“We got impatient, but we never gave up.”

Ms. Marois currently sees “two major problems” with the French state in the province of Belle.

“There have been major setbacks in the language of the business,” she says wistfully, noting the “commitment to adopting the Francs plan.”

The other, granting citizenship to newcomers.

“It’s an imperative: if we can’t make it, the French are sure to continue to retreat in Quebec.”