Air Canada: New flights to Australia and New Zealand

Air Canada recently announced a strategic expansion of its schedule in the South Pacific; Sydney service becomes daily again and connections with Brisbane and Auckland are restored.

Air Canada’s flights to Australia and New Zealand depart from its trans-Pacific hub at Vancouver International Airport, which has been built to seamlessly connect its international network with its extensive network in North America.

You can now book places in aircanada.com Or through the Air Canada app or at Air Canada service centers and travel agencies.

“We are accelerating the resumption of our flights to Australia and New Zealand to meet growing demand from travelers between Canada and these countries as borders reopen,” said Mark Gallardo, Senior Vice President – Network Planning and Revenue Management, Air Canada.

“At our Vancouver hub, easy connections, thanks to US pre-clearance facilities, and our extensive North American network combine to make Vancouver the city of choice for travel between North America and the South Pacific.”

“Re-establishing our services to the South Pacific and our extensive network in North America will support the tourism and hospitality sectors in all four countries, which customers will come to visit and experience. They can start planning their trips and book with confidence. We look forward to welcoming you on board our flights operated by our famous airline” , concluded Mr. Gallardo.

Schedule of contacts with Australia and New Zealand

airline Origin the target place workdays article Arrival Hardware Begins AC033 YVR SYD The frequency became daily in early May 23:15 07:45 (+2 days) Boeing 777 Already on time AC034 SYD YVR The frequency became daily in early May 09:30 07:10 Boeing 777 Already on time AC035 YVR BNS Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday. 22:55 06:35 (+2 days) Boeing 787 Dreamliner 1Verse July AC036 BNS YVR Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday 10:15 06:50 Boeing 787 Dreamliner July 3 AC039 YVR AKL Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 22:45 10:05 (+2 days) Boeing 787 Dreamliner November 10 AC040 AKL YVR Monday, Thursday, Saturday. 2:30 pm 06:30 Boeing 787 Dreamliner November 12

Air Canada may change its schedule based on new opportunities or as COVID-19 evolves and government restrictions ease in the future. For the full detailed schedule, visit aircanada.com.

Easy and convenient games

Air Canada’s South Pacific flight schedule integrates with its extensive network in North America to facilitate simple and convenient connections in Vancouver to Newark, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary, Edmonton, Kelowna, Victoria, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles, among others.

In Sydney and Brisbane, Air Canada flights will facilitate connections to and from Melbourne, Canberra, Perth, Cairns and other cities through its codeshare partner Virgin Australia.