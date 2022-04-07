Air Canada suspends flights between Vancouver and Delhi this summer

Air Canada adds that summer winds and weather conditions in South Asia are expected to exacerbate these restrictions. (Photo: The Canadian Press)

Air Canada announces a temporary suspension of its flights between Vancouver and Delhi, India, from June 2 until the beginning of the following September.

In a press release published on Wednesday, the air carrier explained that the connection between these two cities is subject to operational restrictions, in particular the extension of flight time, because the borrowed air lanes extend beyond the airspace of Russia and Ukraine. .

Air Canada adds that summer winds and weather conditions in South Asia are expected to exacerbate these restrictions, which will make communication impossible during this period.

The company wrote that during this period it will continue to operate up to 11 weekly flights between Canada and India, with daily departures from Toronto and up to four weekly flights from Montreal. These flights use different air corridors than Vancouver.

Vancouver – Delhi service can be restored if Air Canada determines that conditions permit.

The carrier advises people holding seats on an Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Delhi from June 2 to September 6, or June 4 to September 8 for flights from Delhi to Vancouver, that they will be automatically rerouted by other flights. to the intended destination at no additional cost.