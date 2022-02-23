AirTags: iOS 15.4 beta 4 introduces new anti-tracking measures

Two weeks after their announcement, New anti-tracking measures for AirTags In beta 4 of iOS 15.4. These measures are intended to reduce the risk of people tracking with AirTags, while several scandals have already erupted. The first change, when setting up a new AirTag (or another Locate-compatible tracker, we tested it with Chipolo . card spot), there is now a warning.

iOS 15.3 / iOS 15.4 Beta 4

Where iOS 15.3 and earlier simply indicated that the AirTag was going to be associated with an Apple ID, iOS 15.4 is more explicit about the corresponding prohibitions and security measures:

This AirTag is associated with your Apple ID.

This AirTag is exclusively designed to keep track of the items that belong to you.

Using this AirTag to track people without their consent is considered a crime in many parts of the world.

This AirTag is designed to be detected by victims and allow law enforcement to obtain owner identification information.

It has the advantage of being more visible.

The second visible change is the disappearance of the Object Security Alert option in the locator settings. This opt-out, which was not part of Apple’s advertising, is undoubtedly used to prevent a malicious partner from deactivating the security alert on the iPhone of their target.

Added option to customize tracking notifications as well as Find Notifications. Tracking notification customization can only be accessed through the Locate app, there is no ‘tracker’ item in the menu Settings > Notices iOS.

In iOS 15.4 beta 4, tracking notifications can be set in addition to Find My app notifications.

usually alert “Unknown extension detected” Regarding AirPods (3rd generation, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and locating compatible headphones) it needs improvement. It should now say it’s AirPods nearby when it does, instead of an anonymous message that might cause concern.

The final version of iOS 15.4 should be available in early March.