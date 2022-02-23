NHL: No penalty for Nathan McKinnon, who hit an official

Tuesday, February 22, 2022. 16:05

The NHL will not penalize Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan McKinnon for hitting an official during Monday’s game against the Boston Bruins.

After Charlie Coyle scored to give the Bruins a 5-1 lead four minutes into the third inning, McKinnon lost the showdown to Thomas Nozick. The avalanche center responded by hitting the leg of line assistant Michel Cormier.

“Last night, one of our officials was hit with a stick immediately after a confrontation,” the association said in a statement. “We immediately investigated the incident and, after discussions with the Snowboard Management Team and the NHL Officials Association, determined that the player’s intent was not to hit the ball.” Formal, but rather contact the opposing player. Based on this finding, it was determined that no further disciplinary action was warranted. »

McKinnon scored Colorado’s only goal in a 5-1 loss to the Bruins. He has 12 goals and 48 points in 36 games this season.