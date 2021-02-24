Al-Kindi: Francois Legault responds to the dismissal of Claude Julian

Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault was a hockey fan who had a few words to say about the Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julian’s dismissal on Wednesday morning.

At a press conference, Mr. Lego was questioned about the announcement made earlier this morning by the Montreal organization. He admitted that the team’s performance is currently not living up to expectations.

“My son told me about this last night [mardi] He was a visionary. He told me Claude Julian would lose his job. We had a good start to the season […] But it is not a pretty sight. I’m thinking, among other things, of the two games against Ottawa, disorganizing, he said, referring to two recent Canadian losses at the hands of senators. Nevertheless, we have a great team, good players, excellent formations. “

Then Mr. Legault proceeded with a sermon addressed to the journalists.

“There is no doubt about becoming a coach of the Canadians. I guarantee that I will remain prime minister.”

Show locking the door to Julian as well as assistant coach Kirk Muller. Dominic Ducharme has been appointed head coach on an interim basis.