Al-Qaeda in Yemen congratulates the Taliban and calls for jihad

Dubai | The jihadist group Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQPA) congratulated the Taliban on their recent seizure of power in Afghanistan and vowed to continue the jihad.

“This victory and this seizure of power reveal to us that jihad and fighting represent the legitimate and realistic path, on the basis of Sharia, to restore rights (and) to expel the invaders and occupiers,” reads a statement from the Yemeni branch of al-Qaeda.

The Taliban had provided a haven for al-Qaeda in its previous era from 1996 to 2001, prompting the United States to invade Afghanistan at the head of an international coalition and overthrow its regime in response to the September 11 attacks.

Akba also described the “game of democracy” as “a deceiving mirage,” according to the press release carried by the specialized website SITE, which monitors jihadist networks around the world.

The United States considers Akba the most dangerous branch of the global al-Qaeda network and has targeted its fighters in Yemen after the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Residents told AFP that Akba fighters celebrated on Monday the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan with fireworks and shooting in the air in parts of Yemen.

In their last negotiations with the Americans, the Taliban promised not to protect al-Qaeda fighters. Experts believe, however, that the two movements will maintain close but more secret relations.