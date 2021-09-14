The Chinese ambassador was prevented from entering the British Parliament

On Wednesday, the new ambassador, Zheng Zigang, was scheduled to attend a meeting of the all-party group on China in parliament before lawmakers affected by China’s sanctions alerted parliament.

I meet regularly with ambassadors from all over the world in order to establish lasting links between countries and parliamentarians British Parliament Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said in a statement.

But I do not think it appropriate to meet the Chinese ambassador in the public sphere and in the workplace when his country imposed sanctions on some of our members. , he added.

I am not saying that the meeting cannot take place. I’m just saying it can’t happen here as long as the sanctions remain in place. Quote from:Lindsey Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Representatives

A spokesman for the Speaker of the House, the Speaker of the House of Lords, confirmed that officials from both houses had agreed to hold the meeting elsewhere due to the sanctions imposed on members of Parliament.

The latter, in a joint statement, welcomed this decision, considering that receiving the Chinese ambassador in these places would have constituted An insult to Parliament .

On the website of the Chinese embassy in London, a spokesperson for the embassy stressed that it was up to the organizers to decide when and where the event would take place. attack despicable and cowardly acts by certain individuals in the British Parliament with the aim of obstructing normal trade and cooperation between China and the United Kingdom .

The same spokesman believed that the sanctions imposed by Beijing were so above suspicion and actress justified answers British sanctions based on Misinformation under the pretext of alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang .

A few days after imposing London along with the United States, Canada and European UnionEuropean Union Sanctions on four senior Chinese officials for their role in human rights abuses against the Uyghur minority, Sanctions were imposed on Beijing at the end of March Nine British personalities.