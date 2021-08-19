The first case of Covid-19 virus in the Paralympic Village

Organizers said the person in question is a member of the Games-related task force and does not reside in Japan, without providing further details.

Organizers have so far reported 74 cases of coronavirus linked to the Paralympic Games, which are set to take place from August 24 to September 5, mostly among employees and contractors based in Japan.

Six other cases have been reported by communities hosting Paralympic teams training prior to the Games. No cases have yet been identified at the Paralympic Village Open since Tuesday.

The organizers of the Olympics, which concluded on August 8, felt they had prevented a significant spread of infection with their strict hygiene measures.

So far, 546 positive cases linked to the Olympics have been recorded, and some experts saw the opposite, that holding the games contradicts the government’s message about the health situation and contributed to the increase in infections in the country. .

Daily cases of COVID-19, which are steadily increasing in the archipelago, reached a new record on Wednesday with nearly 24,000 cases in the country.

In the face of this new wave of infections that have hit the country since June, the state of emergency in force since July in part of Japan was extended Tuesday to 13 departments, including Tokyo, and extended until September 12.