Alain Cimankinda is ready to experience football in Saskatchewan

Adapting to professional football is one thing, but adapting to the reality of Saskatchewan is another. Since his arrival in Regina, the Congolese have recognized the importance of football in the territory.

I started to realize it by seeing amateur knights , as he says in an interview with the program to make a world.

The 1.85m tall and 111kg man was drafted in the fourth round of the Canadian Football League Draft last May. New Issue 77 Studied Law at the University of Guelph in Ontario.

From the first contact with his teammates and the organization, he was informed of colder temperatures towards the end of the season and during the playoffs.

I have a few coats and knitwear in my bag , Flirting.

Learn the rules of the game

Alain Cimankinda started playing football with his brothers in early 2010. He grew up in a family of 12 children, including seven boys, for whom football is a family affair.

During the training camp, the Congolese will have to adapt to the defensive formations and the terminology of the rules of the game.

The hardest part on the professional level is the rules of the game and the competition with the veterans , he thinks.

One of his specialties is pressing the opposing midfielder to bring him down.

The defensive line hopes to make a difference to the special teams in the first place to incorporate rotations on the defensive line.

Off the field, Alain Cimankinda wants to give back to the community especially by working with children because he says his success is achieved in part by working with mentors.

With information from Doris Labrie