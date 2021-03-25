Alex Taglian’s TAG Karting team collaborates with Pepsi to catalyze karting development in Quebec this summer

Wednesday 24th March 2021 Posted by Julie Bouchard

TAG E-karting & Amusement Center and TAG Motorsport – CRG Canada Racing entered into a multi-year financial agreement with PepsiCo Canada Breuvages. This agreement also provides for a Gatorade-sponsored item for Tag Motorsport-CRG Canada karting team for the 2021 season.

“We are very pleased with this partnership with PepsiCo Canada Breuvages,” says pilot and businessman Alex Tagliani. “Not only can we count on his support for Tag E-Karting & Amusement Center, but thanks to Gatorade, we will be able to better support our young drivers, to increase their bad reputation and improve their performance throughout the race.,” He adds.

The dealerships who will be present at the all-new multi-level electric karting center that opens this summer in Saint Therese will honor PepsiCo drinks, including Gatorade, Pepsi Zéro Sucre and Bubly Sparkling Water. This unique family entertainment center in Canada will provide, among other things, a set of three tracks on three levels; One for adults, one for kids, and the Half Mile Super Trail combine the two.

At the end of a $ 18 million investment and several years of pregnancy, the massive TAG E-karting & Amusement Center will open this spring in the brand new Plaza Sainte-Thérèse, along Highway 15. It aims to be a new generation leisure center for the general public. , In addition to a set of three electric karting tracks on three levels, the center offers many exhilarating activities: throwing axes, laser games, bowling, virtual reality, interactive trampoline, 7D interactive cinema, arcade and interactive wall. This unique project was founded in Canada by TAG Autosport driver and owner Alex Tagliani, as a result of a wide-ranging partnership with a group of entrepreneurs.