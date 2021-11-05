Alexander Ovechkin remembers Maurice Richard

36-year-old Alexander Ovechkin has scored 10 goals in the same number of matches this season. This feat, at a fairly advanced age for a hockey player, reminds us of Maurice Richard’s past prowess.

In 1957-58, the “rocket” was also 36 years old when it hit the target 10 times in the first 10 meetings of the Montreal Canadiens. That year, Richard scored a hat-trick, in a 6-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings in Game 3 of the season. Quebec even had a total of 19 points, one point more than Ovechkin, after 10 games.

Richard’s campaign did not go well, as he was limited to 28 regular season games due to an injury sustained in November. Back in the game in February, the famous No. 9 was able to make the playoffs and, by producing 11 goals in 10 games, massively helped the Canadian win the Stanley Cup at the end of the final. . against the Boston Bruins. It was then the third in a series of five conquests, between 1956 and 1960, for CH.

Besides Richard Ovechkin, striker Mike Gartner is the only other player to have been the fastest to reach 10 goals in a season when he was 36 or older. In Gartner’s case, he stunned the hockey world with his Phoenix Coyotes outfit in 1996-1997. Gartner also reached the top 10 after 10 games, and had also completed that feat on the eve of 37, October 28, 1996 at the Mulson Center, with a 5-4 double against the Canadian. The prolific striker also settled the controversy in overtime, with his 10th win of the season, at the expense of goalkeeper Pat Jablonski.

One goal away from Bret Hall

Regarding Ovechkin, if his start to the season was impressive at 36, it is a logical continuation of a successful career. With a total of 740 goals, the Washington Capitals star is just one goal away from equalizing with Brett Hall, the fourth-greatest shooter in National Hockey League history.

Gartner is eighth with 708 goals while Richard is 31st (with 544 goals in just 978 games).

