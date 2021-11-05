Let’s go Brandon | Quebec Magazine

Yes, I know the address in English. Don’t worry, I’m not a Michael Russo emulator, I’m simply embracing a mantra that is becoming increasingly popular among opponents of Joe Biden.

For those who ignore it, we often chant “let’s go Brandon” at many rallies that aren’t necessarily political. The origin of the formula is a bit funny, too.

Brandon’s logo is NASCAR Series contestant, Brandon Brown. In an interview after Nader’s victory, the NBC reporter attempted to explain to viewers what the audience was screaming behind the feud. As the audience chanted “F***k Joe Biden,” he preferred to say on air that the crowd rather chanted an encouragement directed at the hero of the day.

Since the beginning of October 2021, the phrase “Let’s go Brandon” equals “F***k Joe Biden,” a sign of growing discontent with the Democratic administration. The logo plays on the funny and can make you smile, the frustration is very real.

You recently mentioned Joe Biden’s very poor performance in the polls. Trapped by the painful exodus from Afghanistan, the poor economic recovery and the fratricidal clashes of the democratic clan, 46NS The president received another heavy blow on Tuesday evening.

The results of state gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey are causing concern among policymakers. If there’s one thing we’re sure of, it’s that “Let’s Go Brandon” is more than a catchphrase to mock the Democratic administration, it’s also a strong indication of Republican mobilization.

This mobilization is no longer the preserve of Donald Trump supporters. We’re talking about a larger group dreaming of a fight in the 2022 midterm elections. Republicans are already very effective at “getting out the votes.” Democrats have done this many times, the 2020 campaign is one example, but they really have to roll up their sleeves and take to the battlefields.

Besides the massive mobilization of opponents, Biden and Democrats should have learned other lessons from Tuesday’s results. Whatever their claims, more progressive Democrats appear increasingly detached from the needs of far too many voters. The latter feels ignored at best, and at worst despised.

Whether we agree with Republicans’ too broad definition of “wake up” or not, the label now is enough on its own to discredit ideas or candidates. Once you wave the scarecrow, the voters are cold. Slogans such as “Put off the police,” cut food off the police, have had an impact in some constituencies.

The analysis of the numbers also points to the direction of an administration that is increasingly seen as incapable. While the presidency and both houses are Democrats, we expected a large number of new initiatives, while the record is rather poor.

We can, of course, point the finger at the most conservative Democratic senators, Cinema or Mansion, for explaining the impasse in Washington, but Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez cannot deny part of the responsibility, because their weight is important in the progressive group.

In this regard, Sanders and other influential progressives supported the socialist candidate for mayor of Buffalo. During the Democratic primaries, India Walton, with the support of the progressive elite, successfully ousted outgoing Mayor Byron Brown.

The latter was a disdain for the progressives by returning as an independent. Even more embarrassing for progressives, Brown’s name did not appear on the ballot. It was therefore necessary for voters to register it manually, a fully licensed legal practice.

So there has been little good news for Democrats for a long time, and Tuesday’s election only underscores the extent of the damage. A win for the outgoing New Jersey governor of less than 1% while Biden outperformed Trump by more than 14% should be enough to underscore the need for a strategy review.

Among the most interesting or even among the rare victories from which we can draw inspiration, I note two elements: the victory of Michelle Wu, the first woman of color for Boston’s mayor, and Eric Adams’ victory for mayor of New York. .

In Adams’ case, he led the Democratic primaries and then the mayoral elections, in a very pragmatic manner. There are no major philosophical or ideological journeys, but rather concrete problems such as economics or security.

Sure, he won a Democratic stronghold, but his strategy should inspire Washington strategists. The latter find themselves in the difficult position of playing the balance between the more conservative and the progressive. For the latter, we can bring up the success of Eric Adams, a model that can be applied to disposals, particularly suburbs, that ran away from Democrats on Tuesday.

On Friday, Democrats and President Biden may be able to announce that they have finally reached agreement on the president’s two generous stimulus packages. The latter is much needed, but it will need much more than that to balance the crowd of a Republican base that won’t stop chanting “Let’s go Brandon” anytime soon.