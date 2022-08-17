Odlum Brown VanOpen | Eugenie Bouchard loses two sets in the first round

(Vancouver) Montreal’s Eugenie Bouchard was eliminated in her first game at the Odlum Brown Open in Vancouver on Tuesday, losing 6-2 6-2 to Dutchman Ariane Hartono.

owner 166e Hartono was ranked number one in the WTA rankings, and only needed 70 minutes to win the match. She got there without scoring a single ace and despite seven double faults, including six in the second set.

Her first serve success rate was only 47% in the game as a whole, but Hartono won 85% of the points after serving her first serve in play, and she also faced three break points and saved only two.

In the loss, Bouchard had an ace, four double faults and the first ball success rate was 63%. However, she only won 56% of the points after hitting her first serve, and only saved one of the six break points she faced.

Hartono, 26, advanced 3-2 in the first set thanks to a break in the fifth game without Bouchard scoring a single point.

The Dutch added a break in the seventh game before she finished the first set by winning by serving without giving her a point.

During this first round, Hartono received only four points on his serve.

The Dutch player broke the first half of the second end and another in the fifth, to advance 4-1.

Bouchard finally managed to steal a game on Hartono’s serve right after that, but Montrealer suffered another break, her fifth of the match, in the seventh inning.

Bouchard struggled to extend the duel and saved two points before eventually giving up.

Bouchard, who received a farewell from the tournament organizers, had his first solo outing since March 16, 2021 at the Monterrey Open in Mexico.

In her match against China’s Lin Zhou, in which she lost 7-5, 7-6 (3), she sustained a right shoulder injury for which she underwent surgery.

On Sunday, she and Kayla Kross won a first-round doubles duel against Italians Lucia Bronzetti and Elisabetta Cocciareto.

Bouchard and Kroos are scheduled to play their next doubles match on Thursday against Japanese duo Mio Kato and American Asia Muhammad.

Two other Canadians featured in Tuesday’s singles match, including Rebecca Marino of Vancouver, who faced American Emma Navarro in the middle of the evening.

If you beat Navarro, Marino, seeded sixth in the tournament, will find Bouchard’s downfall in the next round.

Elsewhere, Mississauga’s Marina Stakosek lost in identical sets 6-3 6-3 to Australian Priscilla Hawn.

Stakusic is only 17 years old and featured in the tournament at 636e Ranked, in singles, in the WTA rankings.

On the men’s side, Vasek Pospisil defeated Brazilian Felipe Meligeni Alves 7-5, 6-3. A little later in the evening, Quebec’s Alexis Gallarno also qualified for the next round after Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka withdrew.

Japanese, 51e World player, he won the first set 7-5 but relinquished the throne after losing the second set 6-4.

Tomorrow Gallarno 241e The world player, will face the Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco. As for Pospisil, Australia’s Jordan Thompson will fight back.