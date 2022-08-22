Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become an icon in Fortnite

While that Dragon Ball Event In full swing, Epic Games just announced the arrival of one of the best NFL players in Fortnite.

Featured Image: Epic Games

Indeed, after Naomi Okasa, Chica, Ninja, Marshmallow, or British YouTuber Ali A, the Epic Games teams announced that as part of the Icon series, created in January 2020, one of the best NFL players, namely Patrick Mahomes, will enter Fortnite On August 25th.

“To win, you have to have the spirit of a wrestler. Or be a wrestler. This is how Epic Games presents the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

Lots of clothes and accessories

Thus, the American player arrives in Fortnite in his clothes, Patrick Mahomes and Mahomes. The first will come with two alternate modes in addition to the default ready-to-play mode.

Gladiator Spirit style: sunglasses on the nose and reinforced arm.

Wrestler’s offensive style: Don’t be afraid to sack or step in.

Of course, to complete the outfit, Epic Games offers the accessories.

Gladiator’s Gadget Back Slip: Prepare for battle. (Included with Patrick Mahomes costume)

Shy pickaxe: reserved for connoisseurs. (It lights up red when vibrating!)

Elite coverage in the goal: Equipment for your equipment.

The Emote Let’s Play: Back to the Field.

Finally, as far as the Sautee Mahomes apparel, they include the Super Back Sauce.

While both outfits will be available in the Item Shop on August 25, for those who don’t want to wait, the Patrick Mahomes Outfit can be won during the Patrick Mahomes Cup on August 23.

Patrick Mahomes Cup

This tournament should satisfy more than one player, because it will be held in zero build mode and in teams. Additionally, it will also be possible to get Gladiator’s Gadget in Early Access.

For this, it will be necessary to get as many points as possible in a maximum of 10 games within the time window of about three hours.

In order to win a Patrick Mahomes outfit as well as a Gladiator Gadget back bling, you must be between the 1st and 325th place for the Eastern North American region, and between the 1st and 125th for the Western North American region. In addition, regardless of region and rank, once you get 8 points, a Secret Sauce token will be presented.

point system

Regarding the points system, each elimination will earn one point in addition to those obtained thanks to the position in the ranking.

Victory Royal: 30 points

2nd place 24 points

Third place: 21 points

Fourth place: 19 points

Fifth: 17 points

Sixth: 15 points

Seventh place: 14 points

Eighth: 13 points

Ninth 12 points

Tenth 11 points

11: 10 points

Twelfth: 9 points

Thirteenth: 8 points

Fourteenth: 7 points

Fifteenth: 6 points

Sixteenth: 5 points

17: 4 points

Eighteenth: 3 points

19th place: 2 points

20: 1 point

It is important to remember that it will not be possible to exchange, sell or even give a bonus obtained during the event to another player. For more information on the official rules, Epic Games revealed it live at His website.

Of course, to participate in the Patrick Mahomes Cup, players must have activated 2FA authentication, have a minimum level 50 account, and be at least 13 years old, not forgetting to respect the Fortnite User License Agreement.

Read also: The collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball brings a lot of content