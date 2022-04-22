Alfaf in the dark

Algeria vs Cameroon match will be returned ? Since the Algerian Football Federation announced, Thursday, March 31, the appeal of the ruling in this match, the Algerians have stopped the FIFA ruling.

The world football body was due to examine Algeria’s file yesterday, Thursday, April 21st, but FIFA’s decision on Algeria’s appeal was not overlooked.

| Read also: Algeria and Cameroon: Is Gassama corrupt?

In a question to ALG24 news channel on Thursday, the Algerian Football Federation’s media relations officer, Salah Bey Abboud, indicated that “There is nothing new”. FAF in the dark.

| Read also: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dg24BzKrtU0

FIFA said that this file will be examined on April 21, but that does not mean that it will issue its verdict on the same day. So far no response” It is to explain.

| Read also: Algeria-Cameroon: The Jasama case with three points

He added that there will be “Maybe an answer in the next few days.”. Salah Bey Abboud explained that FIFA had not received any response from FIFA regarding the committee that will consider its appeal or the ruling of the International Football Association regarding the match between Algeria and Cameroon.

“Maybe in the next few days.”

The Algerian national team was eliminated from the 2022 World Cup after its brutal defeat in the last minute of the second leg play-off against Cameroon (1-2) on March 29th at Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in Blida. After winning the first leg, the team lost at home 2-1. Two days after this defeat, the Algerian Football Federation announced that it had filed an appeal with FIFA against the referee of the match between Algeria and Cameroon, Bakary Gassama.

The latter distinguished himself with controversial decisions during this meeting and suspicions of corruption now hanging over him, even if no concrete evidence of his involvement in a deal with the Cameroonians has yet been established.

However, some evidence shows that the Algeria-Cameroon match will not be repeated. First, because Algeria’s file was submitted to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, before the FIFA asked to be examined by the arbitration committee.

Regarding this last request, the Algerian Football Federation did not receive a response from Zurich. The second unfavorable indicator for the national team is FIFA’s decision to cancel the packages purchased by the Algerian fans to follow Algeria’s matches in the World Cup in Qatar, according to the specialized website. dzfoot.com.