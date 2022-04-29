ALG-UGA is part of the “Test Events” at JM 2022

The Algeria-Uganda match, scheduled for next June at the new stadium in Oran within the framework of the first day of qualifying for the African Cup of Nations (CAN-2023) football, will be included in the program of trial events (event tests). , of the 19th Mediterranean Games (JM) scheduled to take place this summer in the city, we learned on Tuesday from event organizers.

In this regard, the President of the Algerian Football Federation, Charafeddine Amara, hosted today, Monday, the Commissioner of Jumeira of Justice, Mohamed Aziz Derwaz, on the sidelines of his working visit to Oran, during which he inspected the headquarters of the Federation. The new stadium in the city has a capacity of 40,000 spectators, said Murat Butajin, COJM Communications and Marketing Officer.



“This match against Uganda will be a godsend for our committee in order to test our capabilities in organizing such an event just a few weeks before the start of the World Youth Games, and also and above all to better promote the sporting event,” he said.

The subject was also on the agenda of the meeting, which was gathered at the headquarters of the Joint Justice Committee, the Commissioner of the Justice and Equality Movement and the President of the Union, Murat Butajin, stressing that the organizers of the movement will mobilize their full potential, especially volunteers. , to ensure the success of the football event.

Oran Stadium is part of the new sports complex that was built in the town of Bir El Djir (east of Oran). The latter will soon be handed over to host several competitions during the World Youth Days, such as the football championship, athletics, swimming and team sporting events.



The new football stadium in the western capital of the country already hosted the first friendly match of the Algerian team of local players (A’) against its Liberian counterpart last June. It was also a beta test of JM Organizers in anticipation of the Mediterranean Mathematical Mass, as we remember.

In the face of Uganda, the national team “A” will play its first match after failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, after its defeat in the second leg against Cameroon (2-1 before noon), last March at Mustafa Tchaker Stadium. from Blida. The latter has been the Greens’ favorite park since 2008 where they achieved several performances, including two qualifications for the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

To start a new era, still under the supervision of coach Djamel Belmadi, who agreed to continue his mission at the head of the national team, the team will first move to Oran, where it will receive its opponents from Group F, during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, in addition to Uganda, Tanzania and Niger.



