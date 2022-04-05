Algeria-Cameroon: FIFA puts an end to the controversy

Flawless ! Therefore, Baba Bakari Gassama was out of the blame on March 29 in Blida, during Cameroon’s victory over Algeria (1-2). Despite the controversy and accusations leveled by the state of Riyad Mahrez, the performance of the Gambian international referee did not cast any doubts within the ruling authorities. FIFA. The proof is that the 43-year-old is one of the eight African referees selected for the World Cup, which will be held in the next edition of Qatar.

However, there will be no Cameroonian referee in this competition. On the other hand, the Zambian Gani Sikazwe referee who established “ buzz During the Mali-Tunisia match, there will be the first day of Group F of the African Cup of Nations.