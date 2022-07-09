Alisson St-Onge will experience the Canadian Games

Alisson St-Onge has secured a spot on the Quebec Sevens rugby team that will compete in the upcoming Canadian Games.

Cégep de Victoriaville student and member of the women’s rugby team Vulkins wasn’t convinced she’d achieve that goal. So his sense of pride is greater. “And I was really surprised. I didn’t really expect to play at such a high level one day. I put in so much effort and ended up pushing. I am very happy and proud of myself.”

While watching the Canadian Olympic team in the Rio Olympics, she fell in love with rugby. “I saw Canada win the bronze and that’s when it all started. I signed up for my high school team and five years later I will be competing in the Canadian Games.”

This will be the first time that women’s rugby has been shown at the Canadian Games. “We are the ones who will lead the way for an unknown sport and future generations. We are very excited because everyone has been waiting for this moment for a long time. I will definitely remember this for the rest of my life.”

Someone who describes himself as a fast player with a good vision of the game wants to get the most out of this adventure. “I really want to have fun. As a team, we are definitely aiming for a medal. The fact remains that it doesn’t matter, it will be a great experience for everyone and we have to take advantage of it.”

The Canadian Games will be held in August in Niagara Falls, Ontario.