Rogers major outage: ‘Not a cyberattack,’ says one expert

Cyber ​​security expert Jacques Sauvier does not believe that a cyber attack is the cause of the major outage affecting Rogers’ cellular network and the Internet.

“I think it’s either a hardware failure, a configuration error, or human error,” he says.

But he deplores the silence of the telecommunications giant in the file. The expert believes the company, as well as the government, will have an autopsy to do.

“…At the federal government level, says the CRTC, are we too dependent on three major players, Rogers, Bill and Tellus? We find ourselves on a day like today with something big and a quarter of Canadian internet traffic down,” Mr. Sauvé said.

The crisis will have consequences for Rogers, but it will also lead to significant financial losses for many merchants since Interac Payments has been out of service.

