All about the new iPhone SE

Why not a more compact, simple and affordable device? The iPhone SE is aimed specifically at those customers who are less flashy, closer to their basic needs in terms of mobile telephony.

Apple relaunched the SE line in 2020 with a 4.7-inch screen and A13 Bionic chip while the first version dates back to 2016 with a 4-inch screen and A9 chip, which itself was a more capable version of the iPhone 5S.

With the SE range (Special Edition or SE 3), Apple can compete directly with Android competitors with an affordable product compared to its high-end phones.

the new iPhoneSE It was introduced yesterday using a recipe that Apple has mastered well, which thus offers a device with the latest technology in an outdated design.

Concretely, this translates to Touch ID fingerprint unlock, a classic case with rounded corners and wider borders, a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, a simple wide-angle camera, IP67 water resistance and the latest A15 Bionic hexa-core chip, just like the current iPhone 13.

In terms of connectivity, everything is there:

Bluetooth 5.0

Wifi 6

LTE and 5G

What we didn’t find were Face ID, slim bezels, ultra wide angle, telephoto and optical zoom camera, night mode, Dolby Vision 4K HDR video recording, Super Retina XDR display (Apple’s version of HDR), variable refresh rate, wireless charging, and some less features. .

Good point, with the same processing power as the other iPhone 13s, the SE model offers identical performance for a range of uses such as Deep Fusion computer imaging, web page processing, and Dolby Vision video playback.

Connection ID

There are still many people who are not comfortable with always using Face Unlock. A fingerprint reader is always available, whether it’s in your pocket or on the desk. It is simple and effective.

With its wide edges, it is easier to handle the phone without having to hold it by placing your fingers on the touch screen.

system software

System software remains a big reason to buy the new phone, rather than opting for a cheaper older device with similar specifications. In the long run, the new SE will continue to receive iOS updates for years to come.

an Apple iPhone SE 2022 Photo Sensor – 12 MP

camera

With a 12-megapixel resolution, the wide-angle single-sensor image camera benefits from a number of digital imaging improvements that come with the new A15 Bionic chip. This includes improving skin tone shots and reducing noise in photos.

Finally, the iPhone is available in three colors: midnight black, comet white, and red.

Three storage capacities: 64, 128 and 256 GB.

$579