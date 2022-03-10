A plane carrying Trump made an emergency landing last Saturday

On Wednesday, we learned in the entourage of the former president that a plane carrying Donald Trump had to make an emergency landing last weekend in New Orleans after one of its engines failed.

Donald Trump was returning to his luxury residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday after addressing Republican donors in the southeastern city of Louisiana.

The Washington Post revealed that the plane he was on, a Dassault Falcon 900 of one of those donors, had flown just 100 kilometers when one of the engines failed and the pilot decided to head back to New Orleans.

According to the American newspaper, Donald Trump was traveling with advisers and police officers responsible for his protection. A few hours later, the Republican billionaire boarded another plane that took him home.

More than a year after his defeat in the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump (75) still controls the Republican Party. He regularly hints at his desire to run for a second term in 2024.