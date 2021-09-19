All games announced to mark THQ Nordic’s 10th anniversary

THQ Nordic celebrates its 10th anniversary With a live event featuring a large number of game announcements. Publisher Unveiled Eight new titles It is currently under development within its many studios.

During a 30-minute show, THQ Nordic presented various games, from the remaster to the surprise pavilion. Some titles, like Destroy All Humans! 2 It was rejected, we leaked a little earlier, but there is still something to discover.

Destroy all humans 2! jaundiced

A remake of the original Destroy All Human 2 was accidentally leaked shortly before THQ Nordic announced it had been detailed to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The developers say it’s a complete remake, with an all-new engine, but with the old audio feedback.

New technologies are at work under the hood, including a physical drive for destruction. Smashing everything aboard his spaceship will be more dynamic than ever. Black Forest Games have also announced to developers a split-screen collaboration to reproduce this sequel.

Untouchable 2: A New Beginning

The iconic 1999 action-adventure game, Outcast, from developer Appeal, is getting a sequel. The space marine Cutter Slade will return in an all-new adventure for the first time in two decades.

Outcast was one of the first true open worlds of the modern era, with its scale and sense of exploration cutting edge at the time. Outcast 2 will take players back into the midst of a massive new open space world to explore, although it might be less impressive these days.

To maintain the feel of the original game, the developers of Outcast 2 intend to include 10 members of the initial team. Outcast 2 is exclusively for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Jagged Alliance 3

Jagged Alliance 3 will be the first true official sequel to the Jagged Alliance tactical RPG since Jagged Alliance 2 in 1999. Developed by the Surviving Mars team at Haemimont Games, Jagged Alliance intends to update the original turn-based gameplay.

The idea is to assemble a team of mercenaries and use weapons and the environment to eliminate entire enemy camps to save the world. There have already been disappointing attempts at a “spiritual sequel” to the Jagged Alliance. It remains to be seen whether this person will be able to capture the fun of licensing and his sometimes mercenary with difficult characters.

Rome Tours

The Expeditions series, a tactical turn-based RPG that relies heavily on player decisions and their consequences, will take you to Rome during the time of Julius Caesar for the remake. Players take on the role of a young commander of a Roman legion who must achieve victories on the battlefield and rise against the hordes of barbarians.

MX vs. ATV Legends

The next iteration of the Rainbow series will have you competing on muddy tracks on motorcycles or ATVs. The following MX vs ATV Legends will allow you to participate in intense tournaments and challenges but also take part in additional activities.

Super Power 3

Campaign for your political victory in the next game in the SuperPower series. Take on the head of the country and develop its standard of living while leading the political battles at home.

To date, players can embody one of the 193 countries recognized by the United Nations. Apparently, this time you can create your own country and aim for world peace or complete domination.

Alex 2

The ELEX SF RPG of 2017 was ambitious, but if its story was clever and engaging, the game was buried under many bugs and poor balance.

The sequel hopes to deliver better performance and hopefully some of the gameplay mechanics at the heart of the game will be patched for ELEX 2. THQ Nordic only offers a cinematic trailer at the moment, so we’ll have to wait for a first opinion. We are not opposed to picking up the story where it left off.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is a brand new game from the popular SpongeBob SquarePants license. There is no gameplay at the moment, but the scene shows us the best moments of Bob the Epoge’s life, edited through his famous “Sweet Victory” of the Bubble Bowl.

