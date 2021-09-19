in pictures | From the Eiffel Tower, a pedestrian walks on a 70-meter-high tightrope

Tightrope rider Nathan Boleyn made the journey, Saturday, in Paris, from the Eiffel Tower to the Chaillot Theater on the other side of the Seine, on a 70-meter-high rope, to mark Heritage Days.

Attached to the belt with a safety rope a few centimeters wide, this high liner The 27-year-old, who holds several world records, progressed slowly, barefoot, save for a few breaks during which he sat or hung before moving on.

“I fancied crossing a lot and being there was good. It wasn’t easy because walking the 600 metres, focusing with everything around and pushing, it wasn’t easy, and less easy than I imagined, as I did, but it was still beautiful,” He said.

“Today, the difficulty was really getting that line installed because technically, it’s complicated in terms of licenses,” not to mention “the pressure related to people […] The fact that there are a lot of people,” he said.

“Stimulus […] It is basically doing something beautiful and sharing it and also to introduce a new perspective on heritage, it’s reviving heritage.”

During the 2017 edition of Heritage Days (during which the French are invited to visit heritage sites that are usually closed to the public), he had already walked a line between the Eiffel Tower and Trocadero.