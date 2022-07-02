An error occurred in the profile. An error occurred while opening your profile.

much use Google Chrome as default browser windows computer. Sometimes users reported seeing a file An error occurred in the profile message. Usually the problem goes away on its own. However, if it persists longer, you may need to fix the problem. If you receive a file An error occurred in the profile, something went wrong while opening your profile When you open the Google Chrome browser, this article will help you solve the problem.

1]First, you need to find the version of Google Chrome you are using, such as Google Chrome Beta or Google Chrome Canary. To do this, open your browser, click on the “More” option that appears as three vertical dots, then scroll down to the “Help” section and select the “About Google Chrome” option.

Here you can find out if you’re using the trial version of Chrome or Canary. If nothing is mentioned, it’s the Chrome Stable version. If it is Chrome Beta or Chrome Canary, it is recommended Install the stable version of Chrome And see if that helps.

2]If you are using the Chrome Stable channel, check if it is up to date. To find it, open Chrome, choose “More” (three vertical dots) > Help > About Chrome; You will see a blue tick with “Chrome updated”). If not, you can refresh and restart your system to see if that helps.

Restart your computer, launch Chrome and see if the error appears again.

3]If this does not help, keep the browser closed, and move the mouse pointer to the next address,

C:\Users\%username%\AppData\Local\Google\Chrome\User Data\Default\

to find web data file and delete it.

Now create a new profile. Open the following folder location:

%LOCALAPPDATA%\Google\Chrome\User Data\

Find the folder called shortening. This default folder happens to be the default profile for Google Chrome. Rename the folder to Buck by default.

Now when you launch Chrome next, another folder named Default will be created.

See if the problem goes away.

Please note that the solution may not work for all Chrome users as the nature of the problem may vary. However, if the problem bothers you a lot, you can backup your browser passwords, etc., and then uninstall Chrome through the Control Panel. Also delete all Chrome-related folders and files that you can find on your system drive, then reinstall Chrome again.

To fix the error Something went wrong while opening your profile in Google Chrome, you need to follow the above solutions one by one. The first thing you need to do is update your browser to the latest version if you are using the trial version. Then you can delete the web data file from your computer.

To fix the Google Chrome profile error issue, the above solutions are here for you. You can try to update your browser first. However, if that fails, you need to go to this path: C:\Users\%username%\AppData\Local\Google\Chrome\User Data\Default\ And delete the web data file from your computer.

That’s it! Hope this helped.