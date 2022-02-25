All Marvel series will move from Netflix to Disney+ in Canada

As mentioned by MobileSyrupDisney has finally confirmed the fate of the Marvel series on Netflix Canada. Shows will be carried over to Disney+ in Canada starting March 16th.

• Read also: Spider-Man: We Finally Know No Way Home DVD, Blu-Ray and Digital Release Date

• Read also: Loki: Owen Wilson confirms Mobius will return for season 2

Disney Canada confirmed In MobileSyrup, earlier this month, having acquired the rights to these Marvel Television and ABC Studios series for Netflix. As of now, there is no information on when these shows will be available in other countries, but According to EngadgetIt’s only a matter of time before you can watch it elsewhere.

Here’s the series that will leave Netflix Canada at 1Verse March, and who will join the ranks of Disney+ on March 16 in Canada:

Daredevil Marvel (three seasons)

(three seasons) Jessica Jones from Marvel (three seasons)

(three seasons) Marvel’s Luke Cage (two seasons)

(two seasons) Marvel’s Iron Fist (two seasons)

(two seasons) Marvel Defenders (season)

(season) Marvel’s The Punisher (two seasons)

At the time, the series received generally positive reviews from audiences, who praised their darker approaches to what happens in the shadows of the Marvel universe. Characters from Netflix shows have even found their way into major Marvel Studios productions in theaters and on Disney+.

Some of the above series ended up leaving many questions unanswered. However, Disney has not confirmed whether a Netflix series has been planned.

Also on the starting weight