Put your batteries in the fridge? bad idea

The battery is, above all, a chemical reaction that produces electricity. This is done by exchanging electrons between a positive electrode and a negative electrode through a metal wire. The ions resulting from this transfer of electrons express what is called an electrolyte, a liquid, or in the form of a gel. The reaction continues until the electrolyte is completely depleted.

However, this chemical reaction – like any chemical reaction – can be affected by temperature.

And not too cold

American battery manufacturer Energizer has done a lot of research on temperature effects on battery performance. His data shows that batteries are less efficient when used at temperatures similar to those in a refrigerator or freezer.

In other words, all major battery manufacturers agree on this point, maximum battery performance is not achieved at low temperatures. For maximum performance, manufacturers recommend storing batteries in a cool, dry place at normal room temperature.

Therefore, storage in the refrigerator or freezer is not required and is not recommended for batteries produced today. Cold storage can actually have detrimental effects on their lifespan. Likewise, a humid environment will cause condensation on the batteries, resulting in rust or other damage.

Energizer It is specifically suggested that batteries be stored at normal room temperatures (20-25°C) with moderate humidity levels (35-65%RH). Panasonic It is recommended that batteries be stored in a dry environment at a temperature of 15°C. At these ambient temperatures, standard cylindrical alkaline batteries can be stored for 5 to 10 years and lithium cylindrical batteries for 10 to 15 years.

to extend battery life, Duracell He also recommends removing batteries from unused devices and storing them in a dry place at room temperature, so that the terminals do not touch each other.

Not too hot

These are approximate temperatures. Panasonic reminds that the temperature above 15 degrees will not damage the batteries. On the other hand, extreme heat can be just as harmful as cold. The temperature above 30°C tends to accelerate the self-discharge process. That’s why manufacturers, such as Duracell, recommend storing batteries out of direct sunlight and avoiding battery-powered devices in extremely hot locations. This should conserve battery life.

Extreme temperatures, hot or cold, can reduce performance or cause leaks and even ruptures. It must be remembered that when stored properly, a file discharge rate From a single-use alkaline battery is negligible: about 3% per year. Single-use lithium batteries lose even less. On the other hand, the more the battery is used, the less efficient it becomes. This is why the phone battery is not working well after a year or two.

Rule

Extreme temperatures, hot or cold, should be avoided. So the refrigerator is not a suitable place to store batteries. Cold does not extend its life, and condensation, when taken out, can damage it.

